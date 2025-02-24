Axar Patel turns into human calculator for Virat Kohli's hundred against Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025 Virat Kohli got to his 51st ODI hundred as he helped India chase down a middling target of 242 against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025. With India needing two runs to win and Kohli being four away from his ton, the maestro batter smashed a four.

It was looking touch and go when the Indian maestro was nearing his ton. Kohli was four away from his hundred when the Men in Blue needed two runs for victory. He charged down the track to hit Khushdil Shah for a four to get to his ton and also take India over the victory line.

Axar Patel, who was in the middle with Kohli in the last stages of the chase, has reflected on how he turned into a calculator to ensure the former Indian skipper gets to his hundred.

"At the end, actually main bhi thoda maths kar raha tha unke hundred ke liye (Even I was doing the math for his hundred towards the end). I was hoping that I don't edge the ball or something. So, it was quite fun," Axar said in a video posted by ICC.

Kohli manoeuvred his way to a masterful hundred, his first in the Champions Trophy. He now holds a unique record of being the only player to score centuries against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy.

During his knock, Kohli became the fastest player to reach 14000 ODI runs, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record. Coming into the clash against Pakistan, Kohli needed 15 runs to get to 14K ODI runs and he got there quickly in the second innings. The former India skipper, Kohli, is just the third player in the world to reach 14000 runs in the 50-over format, joining Sachin and Kumar Sangakkara in the list.

Kohli has got to 14K runs in just 287 innings, bettering the record previously held by Sachin Tendulkar, who had got there in 350 innings.

Fastest to 14000 ODI runs:

1 - Virat Kohli: 287 innings

2 - Sachin Tendulkar: 350 innings

3 - Kumar Sangakkara: 478 innings