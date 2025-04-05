Axar Patel reveals reason behind bowling only one over vs CSK in IPL 2025 Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel bowled only one over against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025. The visitors nevertheless won the game comfortably, beating the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side by 25 runs.

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel bowled only one over against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chidambaram Stadium in the ongoing IPL 2025. The all-rounder introduced himself in the 17th over of the game, conceding only five runs and didn’t bring him back again. Revealing the reason after the game, Axar stated that he was dealing with a finger injury and didn’t risk himself against CSK for the same reason.

“I saving myself (on not bowling much today) and I also have an injured finger,” Axar said in the post-match presentation.

The visitors meanwhile registered a comfortable 25-run win over the five-time champions. It was their maiden win at Chepaukk in 15 years. Their batters had a stunning day, particularly KL Rahul, who made 77 runs off 51 deliveries. Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs played decent knocks as well, and courtesy of that, Delhi posted 183 runs on the board in the first innings.

Interestingly, Chennai never chased over 180 runs since 2019 and the trend continued. They lost wickets at regular intervals and towards the end, it became impossible for them. Both Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni were struggling to find runs and even though the prior completed his half-century, it didn’t help the hosts. He made 69* runs off 54 balls while the legendary cricketer Dhoni played an unbeaten knock of 30 runs off 26 balls.

After the game, Gaikwad reflected on the defeat and noted that the players are trying to produce better performances. He mentioned that losing so many wickets led to the defeat and added that the team leaked 15-20 runs extra in the field.

“Since the last few games it's not going our way. We are trying to improve, trying our best but not going our way. Definitely lost too many wickets. (Powerplay) It's a major concern even in the bowling department. We are giving way 15-20 runs extra or losing too many wickets. We are trying but it's just not happening,” Gaikwad said.