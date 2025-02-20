Axar Patel reacts to Rohit Sharma denying him hat-trick against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy Rohit Sharma dropped a regulation catch of Jaker Ali to deny a hat-trick to Axar Patel in the opening game of the Champions Trophy. After the game, the all-rounder reacted to the moment, stating it was a part of the game.

Axar Patel picked up back-to-back wickets of Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim and was on the verge of a hat-trick in India’s opening game in the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh. In the fifth ball of the ninth over, he tricked Jaker Ali to play a forward defence but the ball hit the edge of the bat and went straight to Rohit Sharma, who was stationed in the first slips. It was a regulation catch for the India captain but the 37-year-old failed to grab it and it denied Axar a hat-trick.

Rohit was frustrated with his effort, as he punched the ground several times before apologising to Axar, who smiled and turned his back to bowl the final delivery of the over. Axar finished the innings with two wickets for 43 runs in nine overs. After the first innings, the all-rounder revealed that he wasn’t sure if Tanzid nicked that one before keeper KL Rahul appealed to the umpire. Later, he also mentioned about Rohit dropping the catch, stating that such things can happen in cricket.

“A lot happened. I didn't know if it (Tanzid Hasan wicket) was out, but KL appealed and it was out. Then I got the second wicket. The third one, when the edge was found, I thought I got my hat-trick. It was an eventful over. I started to celebrate and then I saw it (Rohit dropping the catch). I didn't react and just came back. It's part of the game,” Axar said while talking to the broadcaster.

Bangladesh posted 228 runs in the first innings. They were reduced to 35/5 but Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy played terrific knocks to bail the Bangla Tigers out of trouble. Jaker departed scoring 68 runs, while Towhid hit a century. India, on the other hand, started well in the second innings, and will be hoping to get the job done and take two points home.