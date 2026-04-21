Axar Patel becomes third Delhi Capitals cricketer to register major milestone in IPL

Hyderabad:

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel became the third cricketer to play 100 matches for the franchise in the IPL. The all-rounder joined Rishabh Pant and Amit Mishra in the elite list of cricketers. Now, it’s a special feat for Axar, especially given how frequently Delhi have altered their team in the history of the IPL.

Notably, the 32-year-old joined DC in the 2019 season after spending five seasons with Punjab Kings. Since then, Delhi have retained Axar in two mega auctions. Ahead of the 2025 season, he was also made the captain of the side. As things stand, he is set to break Mishra’s record in this season itself and can also break Pant’s tally if Delhi progress to the final of the competition.

Most matches for Delhi Capitals in IPL:

DC player Matches Rishabh Pant 111 Amit Mishra 103 Axar Patel 100 David Warner 91 Shreyas Iyer 87 Virender Sehwag 86

SRH off to a hammering start

Sunrisers Hyderabad are off to a cracking start in their clash against Delhi. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head handed the team a perfect start, stitching a partnership of 97 runs. The Australia international eventually departed for 37 runs off 26 balls, while Abhishek continued with the carnage, completing a 25-ball half-century. Ishan Kishan, who joined Abhishek in the middle, launched a scathing attack after his arrival, as Hyderabad are well in control of the match.

They have set the perfect foundation to post over 230 runs. For Delhi, none of their plans have worked so far, as the spinners in particular were taken to the cleaners. They need to get better in the death or the game could slip away from Delhi’s reach.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga

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