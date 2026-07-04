Axar Patel becomes first Indian spinner to register phenomenal record in second T20I vs England

MANCHESTER:

Spinner Axar Patel picked up the prized wicket of Harry Brook in the second T20I against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. Chasing 191 runs, the hosts lost two early wickets as Arshdeep Singh proved ruthless in the first over of the second innings. England captain Brook then took over the business, playing some incredible brand of cricket as he quickly raced to the 30s.

However, in the fifth over of the match, Axar got the better of him as Brook departed for 39 runs off 15 balls. The 27-year-old attempted to sweep the ball, but it eventually touched his gloves before wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan collected it. The on-field umpire initially called a wide, but India decided to review it and the snicko confirmed that the ball indeed touched his gloves and following which Brook had to walk back to the pavilion.

Now, with the wicket, Axar became the first Indian spinner and fourth Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in the T20Is. Yuzvendra Chahal was leading the race for many years, having picked up 96 wickets, but the leg-spinner hasn’t been in India’s T20I scheme of things since the T20 World Cup 2024.

Indian spinner with most wickets in T20Is:

Indian spinner T20I wickets Axar Patel 100* Yuzvendra Chahal 96 Kuldeep Yadav 95 Varun Chakaravarthy 73 Ravichandran Ashwin 72

Abhishek, Ishan put up show with bat

After much waiting, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was finally handed his debut cap in the second T20I. He looked in good touch, smacking a six off Jofra Archer, but the 15-year-old failed to keep up with the momentum. Sooryavanshi departed for 14 runs off 14 balls and following which, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan took over the business.

Abhishek smacked 43 runs off 24 balls, while Kishan added 49 runs off 40. Captain Shareyas Iyer also played a valuable knock of 37 runs off 22 balls. Towards the fag end of the innings, Tilak Varma played a blistering cameo of 24 runs as India posted a respectable total on the board. For England, Sam Curran had a perfect day with the ball, claiming three wickets. Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson and Will Jacks picked up one each.

England, in the meantime, need a strong rebuild after losing three wickets in the powerplay. Pressure is now on Tom Banton and Jacob Bethell.

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