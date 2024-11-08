Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh return, India field no debutants in 1st T20I against South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh are back in the Playing XI.

India and South Africa face off each other for the first time since the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados. Both teams lock horns against each other in a four-match T20I series which begins with the first contest in Durban. India have been asked to bat first after South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss.

Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma and Avesh Khan make their way into the team for the first game with India handing no debuts to any of Ramandeep Singh, Yash Dayal and Vijaykumar Vyshak. Axar and Avesh were not part of India's last T20I series against Bangladesh, while Tilak didn't play any of the T20Is in that series. Meanwhile, fast-bowling all-rounder Andile Simelane gets his maiden International cap for South Africa. After looking at the pitch conditions, Markram opted to bowl first.

"We are going to bowl first. Looks a pretty good wicket. There has been some rain around this week and if there's moisture we want to make use of it. Fantastic opportunity for guys to make their debuts at home and it is a great time for them to enjoy the game. We are quite a competitive team and the discussions have been how can we get positive results," South Africa captain Aiden Markram said at the toss.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said he was anyways looking to bat first. "We were looking to bat first. The wicket looks nice, better than the practice wicket and we will try to put runs on the board. The guys in the dressing room have made my job easier, the fearless approach they play with for their respective franchises and have brought the same approach to the team," Surya said at the toss.

India enjoy a brilliant run in Durban and are undefeated at the venue. They have played five matches here and have won four of them with one being a no result.

South Africa's Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter

India's Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan