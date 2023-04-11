Avesh Khan reprimanded for throwing his helmet away after winning the game for LSG against RCB

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Avesh Khan

Emotions were high in both camps during the RCB vs LSG encounter in IPL 2023 on Monday (April 10). The two teams were involved in a last-ball thriller even as LSG scampered through for a bye to earn their first win over RCB in IPL history. Avesh Khan was the man who faced the last ball and celebrated aggressively by throwing away his helmet after LSG won the game. For the same reason, the cricketer has been reprimanded by the match referree.

"Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Mr Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," IPL said in a statement. Apart from the final run that he took, it was a forgettable game for Avesh Khan. He was taken apart by Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell in the death overs as the pacer conceded 53 runs in his four overs.

As for the match, Nicholas Pooran was named the Player of the Match for his stunning knock of 62 runs off 19 balls. The Caribbean batter also smashed the joint-second fastest fifty in the history of IPL. Speaking after the game, he said, "I want to dedicate this performance to my wife and new born. We knew that the game was on, Stoinis and KL had a wonderful partnership. Stoinis kept us in the game and I knew this was a nice wicket. We could chase even over 50 in the last four, it was about cashing in. The second ball I came in and smashed a six.

"It isn't about getting a look in, if it is in my slot then I will smash it for six. Over the past couple of years, I've put a lot of pressure on myself to finish games. Today also I wanted to finish the game, but got out in the end. I hope this is the season for me, in a good space and state of mind. Just want to enjoy my cricket, play with a smile and entertain, and win games for my team," Pooran said.

