Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKETAUS Australian cricketers make appeal to raise funds for COVID-19 relief in India

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in India, the Australian cricketers have come together to make an appeal for donation through UNICEF Australia. A host of former and current Aussie cricketers made a video appeal to aid COVID-19 relief in India.

On Thursday, India recorded 3.62 lakh cases of coronavirus.

"A powerful message from the Australian Cricket Family. Together with the @ACA_Players, we have partnered with @unicefaustralia to support our friends in India. Donate: https://cricketa.us/helpindia," Cricket Australia wrote on its official Twitter profile.

The cricketers featuring in the video included Pat Cummins, Brett Lee, Alyssa Healy, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Michael Hussey, Allan Border, Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning, among others.

“India is recording 4 new COVID cases every second. There is not enough oxygen to go around. These are the most deadly days of the pandemic so far. Coronavirus is devastating communities across the country. The situation is heartbreaking. In times of crisis, we come together. We are throwing our support behind UNICEF’s India Crisis Appeal. Their teams are on the ground right now. Delivering emergency supplies to the vulnerable. No one can do everything. But everyone can do something. Right now, India needs us all,” the Australian cricketers said in the video.

Earlier this month, Cummins also donated Australian $50,000 towards COVID-19 relief in India, while former pacer Lee donated 1 Bitcoin; approx Rs 37 lakh towards relief.