Australian cricketer gets injured a day after getting picked in IPL 2024 auction

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian team

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction witnessed INR 230.45 crore being spent by 10 teams to get hold of a total of 72 players with 30 of them being overseas. A total of six players from Australia were picked as Mitchell Starc, after nine-year hiatus, is set to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL after the franchise picked him for INR 24.75 crore while Pat Cummins raked in a massive amount of 20.5 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Other players to get picked at the event were Jhye Richardson, Travis Head, Spencer Johnson and Ashton Turner. Among all of them, only Turner was sold for his base price of INR 1 crore as Lucknow Super Giants, whose head coach is former Australia coach Justin Langer, included him in their line-up. However, within 24 hours after being picked at the auction, Turner has injured himself while playing for Perth Scorchers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season.

The Scorchers faced Hobart Hurricanes in BBL today with skipper Turner losing the toss and getitng to bowl first. When the Hurricanes were in trouble at 75/5 after 11 overs, the Scorchers captain decided to bring himself into the attack only to injure himself after bowling one ball. Turner is part-time bowler and was the sixth bowler of the evening for his side. He pulled up soon after delivering the first ball of his over and walked off the field too. Turner was seen grimacing in pain.

However, news came out later that the injure isn't as bad as it initially looked fotr Ashton Turner and he might come out to bat if necessary. Having received an IPL contract for the first time since 2019, Turner will be hoping that the injury is not serious. He has played for Rajasthan Royals in the cash league before but accumulated only three runs in four matches.

Latest Cricket News