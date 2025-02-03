Australian Cricket Awards: Not Travis Head, 34-year-old star named Test Player of the Year, check full list

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian Cricket team players.

Cricket Australia announced its annual awards on Monday, rewarding the players who have been at the top of their performances. Australian cricketers had an impressive 2024 and helped the team win several contests. While Australia could not go to the distance in the T20 World Cup 2024, the 3-1 victory in the Border-Gavaskar series was the major highlight as they ended a 10-year-old wait to regain the trophy against India.

The Australian cricket now rewards the players for their contributions. Meanwhile, it is not Travis Head, the highest run-scorer for Australia in Tests in 2024, but it is Josh Hazlewood named the Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year.

Hazlewood pipped Head for the Test Player of the Year Award by winning 20 votes, just one more than what Head had received. The 34-year-old Hazlewood played only five of the nine Tests for Australia during the voting period and took 30 wickets at a whopping average of 13.16.

Travis Head wins Allan Border Medal

Meanwhile, hard-hitting middle-order batter Head has won the Allan Border Medal and the Best ODI Player of the Year for having an impactful 2024. Head had made 1399 runs in 35 innings last year. He also had slammed four centuries and five half-tons.

Annabel Sutherland has been crowned as the winner of the Belinda Clark Medal in the women's category. She had a scintillating 2024 with 615 runs, 37 wickets to her name.

Adam Zampa was awarded for his exploits in the shortest format. His 35 scalps in 21 matches were the most for an Australian in T20Is, which earned him the honour of being the Best T20I Cricketer of the year.

In the women's section, Ash Gardner was named the ODI Player of the Year, while Beth Mooney was chosen as the T20I Player of the Year. Meanwhile, former Australian batter and one of the best finishers in ODIs, Michael Bevan, was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

Here is a list of all award winners in Australian Cricket:

1 - Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year: Josh Hazlewood

2 - Allan Border Medal: Travis Head

3 - Belinda Clark Award: Annabel Sutherland

4 - Men's ODI Player of the Year: Travis Head

5 - Women’s ODI Player of the Year: Ashleigh Gardner

6 - Men's T20I Player of the Year: Adam Zampa

7 - Women's T20 Player of the Year: Beth Mooney

8 - Australian Cricket Hall of Fame: Michael Bevan

9 - Community Impact Award: Cameron Green

10 - Men's Domestic Player of the Year: Beau Webster

11 - Women's Domestic Player of the Year: Georgia Voll

12 - Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year: Sam Konstas

13 - Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year: Chloe Ainswort