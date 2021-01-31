Australia-India series made me realise I am maturing as cricketer, says Rishabh Pant

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Rishabh Pant.

Often criticised for throwing away his wicket at the key moment or regarded as a flat-track bully by many, Rishabh Pant showed at the India’t tour of Australia series that he has grown up since his debut about one and a half year ago in the same nation.

After a not-so-impressive IPL, his credential, temperament and abilities as an international player was still in doubt. However, his two valuable innings, following an impressive tour match century, Down Under improved his stature and brought him among the elite cricketers of this India; a special place to be in.

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman didn’t just showcased a galore of shots during his famous Gabba Test knock that led India to win but also showed his maturity when he forged a match-winning partnership with debutant Washington Sundar in the final session of the series; eventually clinching the match and the series 2-1.

Speaking of the partnership, Pant fondly recalled he took over the role of sheet anchor while allowing Sundar to open un his arms.

“When Washy came, he was pumped up and said, ‘Macha, what should we do? I have to hit, etc.’ I told him to take a chill pill, one of us has to stay till the end,” Pant told the Week. “I told him to decide what to do, because both of us wanted to go for the win. Either you go for the runs or I have to go. He responded, ‘I will go for the runs, you anchor the innings.’ That is how it started.”

When asked if he feels he is ready to be a senior cricketer in the team after such an impactful series, the Delhi cricketer said: “No no, I still have black hair, I am still young! This series made me realise I am maturing.”