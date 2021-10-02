Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Watch AUS W vs IND W Test Live Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check full details on when and where to watch AUS W vs IND W Day/Night Test Live.

Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Live Streaming: Watch AUS W vs IND W Test Live Online

Rain played spoilsport once again, bringing a premature end to the second day's play in the one-off Pink Ball Test between Indian women and Australian women here on Friday. India were cruising at 276/5 when the umpires called off play for the day, following a century by opener Smriti Mandhana , the first ton by an Indian woman player in Australia when heavy rain stopped play.

Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Live Streaming Cricket online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

At what time does Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Day 3 start?

Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Day 3 will start at 10.00 AM.

When is the Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Day 3?

Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Day 3 will take place on October 2 (Saturday).

How do I watch live streaming of the Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Day 3?

You can watch Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Day 3 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Day 3?

You can watch Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Day 3 on the Sony Sports network.

What are the playing XI for Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Day 3?

Australia XI: Healy (wk), Mooney, Lanning (c), Perry, McGrath, Gardner, Sutherland, Molineux, Wareham, Brown, Campbell

India XI: Mandhana, Verma, Raut, Raj (c), Y.Bhatia, Sharma, T Bhatia (wk), Vastrakar, Goswami, Singh, Gayakwad