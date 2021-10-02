Saturday, October 02, 2021
     
  5. Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Day 3 Live: India to resume on 276/5

Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Day 3: Follow Live scores and updates of AUS W vs IND W Day 3 from the Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast.

India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 02, 2021 9:27 IST
Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Day 3: Follow Live scores and updates of AUS W vs IND W Day 3 from the Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast.

Australia Women vs India Women Pink Ball Test Day 3: Live Updates from Gold Coast

AUS W vs IND W: Welcome to our live coverage of historic Pink Ball Test Day 3 between Australia Women and India Women from Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast. 

Rain wiped out a significant part of the second day's play after India opener Smriti Mandhana stole the limelight with a magnificent maiden Test hundred in the historic women's day/night match against Australia here on Friday.

India were 276 for five in 101.5 overs when lightning forced the players indoors sometime after the dinner break, meaning more than a session's play was wasted due to inclement weather. The lightning was followed by rain, rendering the outfield wet.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES:

 

