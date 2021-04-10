Australia women make clean sweep of ODI series against New Zealand

Image Source : @AUSWOMENCRICKET Thanks to Healy, who was declared 'Player of the Match', and Beth Mooney (28), the visitors put up 149/7 on the board with New Zealand's Leigh Kasperek taking 3/24.

Australia women's cricket team opener Alyssa Healy slammed a 39-ball 46 while Meghan Schutt took two crucial wickets as the visitors made a clean sweep of the three-match ODI series, defeating New Zealand women by 21 runs in a rail-curtailed D/N match in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Healy, a veteran of 78 ODIs and 118 T20 matches, smashed six boundaries during her 50-minute stay at the crease after New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl in a match reduced to 25-over-a-side due to soggy conditions. Thanks to Healy, who was declared 'Player of the Match', and Beth Mooney (28), the visitors put up 149/7 on the board with New Zealand's Leigh Kasperek taking 3/24.

The home team's reply faltered with opener Katey Martin out for 5, and New Zealand could not quite up the tempo, losing wickets at regular intervals, finally managing 128/9 with Schutt taking the important wickets of Martin and Lauren Down.

Earlier, right-arm fast bowler Darcie Brown, who is fast emerging as one of the most exciting talents in Australian cricket, became the country's 144th cricketer to receive an ODI cap. She only got one over to bowl and conceded six runs.

Brief scores: Australia Women 149/7 in 25 overs (Alyssa Healy 46, Beth Mooney 28; Leigh Kasperek 3/24) beat New Zealand Women 128/9 in 25 overs (Amy Satterthwaite 20; Megan Schutt 2/22, Georgia Wareham 2/25)