Australia vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates AUS vs WI Live Cricket Score

With their campaign back on track with a big win against Bangladesh, Australia will hope to avoid slipping up against West Indies in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. After losing to arch-rival England last week, Australia bounced back with a record eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday. The margin of the defeat boosted its net run-rate to +1.031 (from -0.627). Still, a win may not be enough if the Proteas manage to beat England on Saturday by a margin that would lift its NRR past Australia’s.

Squads

Australia David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies Chris Gayle/Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein/Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul/Oshane Thomas