Australia vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC T20WC 2021, AUS vs WI probable playing 11

Its campaign back on track with a big win against Bangladesh, Australia will hope to avoid slipping up against West Indies here on Saturday.

After losing to arch-rival England last week, Australia bounced back with a record eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday. The margin of the defeat boosted its net run-rate to +1.031 (from -0.627). Still, a win may not be enough if the Proteas manage to beat England on Saturday by a margin that would lift its NRR past Australia’s.

Probable Playing XI

Australia David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul

Ahead of the do-or-die virtual clash, let's know which players can make a difference in the team of Dream XI:

Dream11 line-up Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch, David Warner (C), Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa (VC), Akeal Hosein,

Wicket-keeper (Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh)

There are have been many issues about West Indies'performances this World Cup but Nicholas Pooran, who scored important runs in the last two matches, isn't one of them.

Batter (Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmyer)

Aaron Finch found form in the last game with a 40-odd innings is the Aussies' big win over Bangladesh while David Warner succeeded in providing a good start in the last game and have scored a half-century two matches ago. Steve Smith doesn't have much to show in the last two games but was in good touch in the first two matches of the stage. Among Windies, Shimron Hetmyer is undroppable given his heavy scoring in the last game against Sri Lanka.

All-rounder (Andre Russell)

Among the all-rounders, only Andre Russell finds a spot in our XI given he took two wickets in the last game. His form, however, with the bat is still a concern. Mitchell Marsh announced in the last game with some heavy-hitting in Bangladesh thrashing.

Bowler (Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Akeal Hosein)

Josh Hazlewood and Mitch Starc were impactful with the new ball in the last game while Adam Zampa did the star turn on the surface with a 5-wicket haul. Akeal Hosein failed to pick a wicket in the last game but did prove economical while other Windies bowlers for runs.

LIVE STREAMING

