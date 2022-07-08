AUS vs SL 2nd Test, Day 1 Live streaming: Here's all you need to know about - Date, time, venue, squads

AUS vs SL 2nd Test, Day 1 Live streaming: Here's all you need to know about - Date, time, venue, squadsHere are all the details the 2nd Test match, Day 1 of AUS vs SL Test series:
- When is the Day 1 of the 2nd Test match of AUS vs SL?
The match is scheduled to be played from 8th July.
- At what time will the Day 1 of the 2nd Test match of AUS vs SL start in India?
The match will start at 10:00 AM in India.
- Where will be the Day 1 of the 2nd Test match of AUS vs SL telecasted on TV in India?
The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.
- Where will be the Day 1 of the 2nd Test match of AUS vs SL streamed online?
Sony Liv App and sonyliv.com website.
- What is the venue of the 2nd Test match of AUS vs SL?
The match will be played at Galle International Stadium, Galle
- What are the squads of both teams?
Team Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Glenn Maxwell, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Jon Holland
Team Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Vishwa Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka