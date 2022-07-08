Friday, July 08, 2022
     
Aus vs SL 2nd Test, Day 1 match Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch match between Australia vs Sri Lanka in India. Know date, time, venue, channels and other details

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: July 08, 2022 11:05 IST
AUS vs SL
Image Source : CRICKET AUSTRALIA AUS vs SL

AUS vs SL 2nd Test, Day 1 Live streaming: Here's all you need to know about - Date, time, venue, squads

Here are all the details the 2nd Test match, Day 1 of AUS vs SL Test series:

  • When is the Day 1 of the 2nd Test match of AUS vs SL?

The match is scheduled to be played from 8th July.

  • At what time will the Day 1 of the 2nd Test match of AUS vs SL start in India?

The match will start at 10:00 AM in India.

  • Where will be the Day 1 of the 2nd Test match of AUS vs SL telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

  • Where will be the Day 1 of the 2nd Test match of AUS vs SL streamed online?

Sony Liv App and sonyliv.com website.

  • What is the venue of the 2nd Test match of AUS vs SL?

The match will be played at Galle International Stadium, Galle

  • What are the squads of both teams?

Team Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Glenn Maxwell, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Jon Holland

Team Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Vishwa Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka

