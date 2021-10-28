Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Where to Watch AUS vs SL Super 12 Match Online, TV

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Streaming

Aaron Finch's Australia and Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka will square off in Dubai for the 22nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Both the teams tasted success in their first matches of the prestigious tournament. The action for today's game will get underway at 7:30 PM.

While the yellow brigade piped South Africa in the opening game, Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in their campaign opener.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch AUS vs SL Super 12 Match Online, TV?

At what time does the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 28 (Thursday).

How do I watch live streaming Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Australia vs Sri Lanka T20World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Australia Squad

David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Sri Lanka Squad

Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal