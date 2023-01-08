Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AUS vs SA 3rd Test: Proteas keep hosts at bay to avoid embarrassing series whitewash in Sydney

South Africa have avoided an embarrassing whitewash in the third Test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday (January 8) after an entreating draw. Asked to follow-on on Day 5, the Proteas showed good resilience in the final session of the day and avoided the whitewash but ultimately lost the series 0-2. The result all but means that Australia are in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) with India also in the pole position to make the final in June.

More to Follow…

Latest Cricket News