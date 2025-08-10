Australia vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch AUS vs SA T20I series on TV and streaming in India? The three-match T20I series between Australia and South Africa will kick off in Darwin on Sunday. After a decent run in the tri-series in Zimbabwe, the Proteas have got their star players back, including skipper Aiden Markram as they begin their life after Heinrich Klaasen in white-ball cricket.

Darwin:

The two World Test Championship (WTC) finalists, Australia and South Africa, will be back against each other after a couple of months, but in a different format and with a slightly different personnel, in Darwin, which will host its first senior match as Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, who were opening alongside each other for Lucknow Super Giants not long on, will be leading their teams out for what promises to be a cracker of a series.

South Africa recently reached the final of the T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe, also featuring New Zealand while Australia romped to a 5-0 series win against the West Indies in an away assignment. The Proteas put out a young line-up but have their first-choice players like Markram, Kagiso Rabada and Tristan Stubbs among others back to take on the mighty Aussies. With the line-up and the quality they have, Australia will start as favourites but with their experienced stars returning, coupled with the exuberance of youngsters like Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Dewald Brevis, the Proteas can pack a decent punch.

When and where to watch AUS vs SA T20I series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between Australia and South Africa will kick off at the Marrara Stadium in Darwin on Sunday, August 10, at 2:45 PM IST. The first two matches will take place in Darwin before the series closes out in Cairns on August 16. The AUS vs SA series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network on TV and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Matthew Kuhnemann

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Prenelan Subrayen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius