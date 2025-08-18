Australia vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch AUS vs SA ODI series on TV and streaming in India? Australia will be up against South Africa in the three-match ODI series, starting Tuesday, August 19, in Cairns. Australia will not have a couple of their key players in Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, in the format anymore and settling down with that reality will have to be quick for the hosts.

Australia and South Africa will lock horns in a three-match ODI series, starting Tuesday in Cairns. The two teams haven't played the 50-over format since the Champions Trophy and for different reasons but with the same goal, this assignment will begin the build-up for the ODI World Cup a couple of years later. Australia look to find replacements of Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell and settle down with the new line-up as soon as possible, while the Proteas will look to give Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis an extended run in the life after Heinrich Klaasen.

Australia will carry the momentum from the T20I series victory and will hope that the incoming players, such as Marnus Labuschagne and Xavier Bartlett, can pick up the pace from the get-go. South Africa, on the other hand, will have five players coming into the squad, including captain Temba Bavuma and veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj. Brevis is likely to make his ODI debut on Tuesday and the Proteas will hope that they can take the good things from the T20Is and build on them and improve on the aspects which they fell short in to counter their Aussies on their home soil.

When and where to watch the AUS vs SA ODI series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match ODI series between Australia and South Africa will kick off at the Cazalys Stadium in Cairns on Tuesday, August 19, at 10 AM IST. The opening game of the series will take place in Cairns, before the series closes out with the final two matches in Mackay on August 22 and 24. The AUS vs SA series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network on TV and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen