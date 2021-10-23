Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch AUS vs SA Super 12 Match Online

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET.COM.AU (TWITTER) Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch AUS vs SA Live Streaming Cricket Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Australia will hope their lacklustre top order can fire from the word go when they open their T20 World Cup campaign against an under-the-radar South African side, playing without the usual burden of pressure, in a Super 12 Group 1 match here on Saturday. Australia, who are searching for their maiden T20 title, enter the tournament on the back of a horrific run, losing bilateral series to Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, India and England.

At what time does Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 03.30 PM.

When is Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 23 (Saturday).

How do I watch live streaming of Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Australia squad Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

South Africa Squad Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Reeza Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.