Wednesday, December 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Australia vs Pakistan Test series: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming and all you need to know

Australia vs Pakistan Test series: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming and all you need to know

The first of the three-match Test series is set to be played between Australia and Pakistan is set to commence on December 14 in Perth. Pakistan are taking the field for the first time since the World Cup debacle while the Aussies are playing Tests after a long gap.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: December 13, 2023 17:17 IST
AUS vs PAK
Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins and Shan Masood

Australia and Pakistan are set to resume their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign from December 14 in Perth where the first Test of the three-match series will be played. It is a massive Test series for the home side as opener David Warner is set to retire after this series while for Pakistan, it marks a start of new era with Babar Azam stepping down as captain from all formats post the World Cup debacle. Shan Masood has taken over as the Test captain and has a task on his hands down under in this series.

Pakistan have not won a single Test in Australia since 1995 and have lost their last 14 Test matches down under as well. Meanwhile, Australia are gearing up to give a winning farewell to Warner even as Nathan Lyon eyes completing 500 wickets in Test cricket. The likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne also return to their favourite format with the pace bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins returning after taking a break post the World Cup 2023 final. Here's all you need to know about AUS vs PAK Test series:

Schedule

1st Test - December 14 - December 18: Perth - 7:50 AM IST

2nd Test - December 26 - December 30: Melbourne - 5 AM IST

3rd Test - January 3 - January 7: Sydney - 5 AM IST

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Khurram Shahzad, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Related Stories
ICC rankings: Suryakumar Yadav increases day-light gap in batters' chart, Rinku jumps 46 places

ICC rankings: Suryakumar Yadav increases day-light gap in batters' chart, Rinku jumps 46 places

Prasidh Krishna picks up hattrick for India A ahead of Test series against South Africa

Prasidh Krishna picks up hattrick for India A ahead of Test series against South Africa

AUS vs PAK: Nathan Lyon only four wickets away from a massive career milestone in Tests

AUS vs PAK: Nathan Lyon only four wickets away from a massive career milestone in Tests

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Scott Boland, Lance Morris

Where to Watch

Star Sports network has the broadcast rights of the Australia vs Pakistan Test series. The live streaming of this series will be available for free on mobile on Disney + Hotstar.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News