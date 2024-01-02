Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test, Live Streaming and Broadcast details: Where to watch David Warner's last Test?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Glenn McGrath and David Warner.

Pakistan's ongoing tour of Australia is about to come to a close as the two teams are set to lock horns with each other in the final Test of the series to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 3 onwards.

Australia are 2-0 ahead in the series and a win in the final Test will help them register a clean sweep (3-0). If the hosts manage to win the Sydney Test then it will also help them go past New Zealand on the World Test Championship (2023-25) points table and take up the second spot.

The New Year's Test is also going to be David Warner's last Test match of his playing career and it is one of the prominent reasons why people are eagerly waiting for the clash to unfold.

When will Australia face Pakistan in the 3rd Test?

Australia will take on Pakistan in the 3rd Test starting Wednesday, January 3.

Where will Australia play Pakistan in the 3rd Test?

Australia will square off against Pakistan in the 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Where to watch Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test match on TV?

The 3rd Test between Australia and Pakistan will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch the live streaming of Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test?

The 3rd Test between Australia and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Australia's Playing XI for the Sydney Test:

Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Pakistan's Playing XI for the Sydney Test:

Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Mir Hamza, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Aamer Jamal

