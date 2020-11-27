Australia vs India, 1st ODI: Steve Smith slams a quick-fire 62-ball century as hosts put up 374 on the board

Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith

Steve Smith notched up a quick-fire century in the first ODI against India to put his side in a commanding position at Sydney. Smith's masterclass helped Australia to cross the 350-run mark at the SCG. After skipper Aaron Finch's century, it was Smith who stole the show at the end with his whirlwind innings.

Smith walked in the middle when Finch and David Warner had already provided Australia with a robust start. The Finch-Warner duo stitched 156 runs for the opening wicket to put Australia in the driving seat. While Warner scored 69 off 76, Finch went on to reach the three-figure mark. The skipper scored 114 off 124 deliveries, including 9 fours and 2 sixes.

Smith put his foot on the accelerator from the word go and hit a flurry of boundaries. Hitting 10 fours and 4 sixes, the right-hander reached his century in just 62 balls. Acknowledging the crowd and his teammates after reaching the three-figure mark, Smith continued his consistent run for the national side. He was ultimately bowled in by Mohammed Shami in the last over. He walked back after scoring a match-defining 66-ball 105.

Smith was also assisted by Glenn Maxwell's blitzkrieg in the middle overs. The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) all-rounder smashed 45 off just 19 deliveries to keep the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace. On the back of Maxwell's carnage and centuries from Finch and Smith, Australia were able to post a dominant 374-run total on the scoreboard.