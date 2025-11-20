Australia vs England Test series Live: When and where to watch the Ashes on TV and streaming in India? England take on Australia in possibly the biggest series of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and what will probably be Ben Stokes and Co’s toughest test as they aim to do what no English team has been able to pull off in the last 15 years - win a series Down Under.

Perth:

‘Biggest series of our lives’ - that’s how Ben Stokes described the upcoming Ashes series against Australia, in Australia and it could potentially also be the toughest test of this Bazballing English Test team, which, to its credit, has done a fair bit to make the longest format of the game entertaining. Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have been building up for the last three and a half years for this moment, for this series, and the skipper has made it clear that he wants to be the captain to have the urn in his hand while being on the plane back home in a month and a half from now.

But as several England teams have experienced in the past, it ain’t easy and it won’t be. However, the performances from England and the unsettled nature of Australia’s top six suggest that there are more reasons than one for the tourists to believe that they can possibly hunt down the Aussies this time around.

Australia, despite missing regular skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in the first Test at least, will start as the overwhelming favourites given how poor England have been on the last three Ashes tours. However, if any England team can challenge a vulnerable Australian team on their home soil, it's this one or at least what Stokes and McCullum would want to believe. It should be a cracker of a series.

When and where to watch the AUS vs ENG, the Ashes series on TV and OTT in India?

The five-match Ashes Test series between Australia, starting at the Perth Stadium, will kick off on Friday, November 21, at 7:50 AM IST. The remaining four matches will take place from December 4-8, December 17-21, December 26-30 and January 4-8 in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney, respectively. The AUS vs ENG Test series will be live telecast in India on Star Sports Network on TV and the matches can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland, Beau Webster, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Will Jacks