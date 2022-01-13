Australia vs England Live Stream: How and Where to watch Ashes 5th Test, Schedule, Timings, Venue, Playing XI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia captain Pat Cummins along with his England counterpart Joe Root during a photo session.

Sydney’s twin centurion Usman Khawaja has replaced Aussie regular Test opener Marcus Harris and will open the batting with David Warner for the final game against England starting from Friday. The day-night test begins Friday at Hobart. Australia won the first three matches in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne to clinch the series and retain the Ashes before the teams played to a draw in Sydney.

How and Where to watch Australia vs England Live Stream in India

Sony Six will telecast the live coverage of The Ashes 2021/22 in India. You can watch Australia vs England on Sony Six. The Live action can be watched on the Sony LIV app/website.

How and Where to watch Australia vs England Live Stream in Australia

Viewers can watch The Ashes final free on Channel 7. Online live stream is available on Kayo Sports

How and Where to watch Australia vs England Live Stream in US

Viewers can catch The Ashes Live action on Willow in the US

How and Where to watch Australia vs England live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the rights to broadcast The Ashes 2021/22 in the United Kingdom

When will the 5th Ashes Test Happen

The fifth Ashes Test will start from Friday January 14-January 18 Tuesday, 2021

What Time will the 5th Ashes Test start

The fifth Ashes Test will start at 9:30 AM IST, 04:00 AM GMT, 03:00 PM LOCAL

Where will the 5th Ashes Test will be held: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Ashes 2021-22 Schedule: Test Match Date, Time

1st Test: Australia won by 9 wickets

2nd Test: Australia won by 275 runs

3rd Test: Australia won by an innings and 14 runs

4th Test: Match drawn

5th Test: Jan 14-18, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 9:30 AM IST / 2pm AEDT / 3am GMT

Australia Probable Playing XI

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon

England Probable Playing XI

Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Chris Woakes/James Anderson

Australia 2021-22 Ashes squad

Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey. Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Steve Smith, David Warner

England 2021-22 Ashes squad

Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood