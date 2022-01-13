Australia vs England Live Stream: How and Where to watch Ashes 5th Test, Schedule, Timings, Venue, Playing XI

Australia vs England Live Stream: How and Where to watch Ashes 5th Test, Schedule, Timings, Venue, Playing XISydney’s twin centurion Usman Khawaja has replaced Aussie regular Test opener Marcus Harris and will open the batting with David Warner for the final game against England starting from Friday. The day-night test begins Friday at Hobart. Australia won the first three matches in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne to clinch the series and retain the Ashes before the teams played to a draw in Sydney.
How and Where to watch Australia vs England Live Stream in India
Sony Six will telecast the live coverage of The Ashes 2021/22 in India. You can watch Australia vs England on Sony Six. The Live action can be watched on the Sony LIV app/website.
How and Where to watch Australia vs England Live Stream in Australia
Viewers can watch The Ashes final free on Channel 7. Online live stream is available on Kayo Sports
How and Where to watch Australia vs England Live Stream in US
Viewers can catch The Ashes Live action on Willow in the US
How and Where to watch Australia vs England live stream in the UK
BT Sport has the rights to broadcast The Ashes 2021/22 in the United Kingdom
When will the 5th Ashes Test Happen
The fifth Ashes Test will start from Friday January 14-January 18 Tuesday, 2021
What Time will the 5th Ashes Test start
The fifth Ashes Test will start at 9:30 AM IST, 04:00 AM GMT, 03:00 PM LOCAL
Where will the 5th Ashes Test will be held: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Ashes 2021-22 Schedule: Test Match Date, Time
1st Test: Australia won by 9 wickets
2nd Test: Australia won by 275 runs
3rd Test: Australia won by an innings and 14 runs
4th Test: Match drawn
5th Test: Jan 14-18, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 9:30 AM IST / 2pm AEDT / 3am GMT
Australia Probable Playing XI
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon
England Probable Playing XI
Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Chris Woakes/James Anderson
Australia 2021-22 Ashes squad
Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey. Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Steve Smith, David Warner
England 2021-22 Ashes squad
Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood