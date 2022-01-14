Australia vs England 5th Test Day 2 Live Streaming: How and Where to watch Ashes 5th Test Day 2 in India 

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Travis Head of Australia scores a century during day one of the Fifth Test in the Ashes series between Australia and England

A fine hundred by Travis Head (101) and a half-century by Cameron Green (74) put Australia in control as they reached 241/6 against England on a rain-hit day one of the fifth and final Ashes Test, here on Friday. A 121-run stand between Head and Green helped Australia rebuild from a tricky start on day one of the day-night Test in Hobart.

How and Where to watch Australia vs England 5th Test Day 2 Live Stream in India

Sony Six will telecast the live coverage of The Ashes 2021/22 in India. You can watch Australia vs England on Sony Six. The Live action can be watched on the Sony LIV app/website.

How and Where to watch Australia vs England 5th Test Day 2 Live Stream in Australia

Viewers can watch The Ashes final free on Channel 7. Online live stream is available on Kayo Sports

How and Where to watch Australia vs England 5th Test Day 2 Live Stream in US

Viewers can catch The Ashes Live action on Willow in the US

How and Where to watch Australia vs England 5th Test Day 2 live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the rights to broadcast The Ashes 2021/22 in the United Kingdom

Australia playing XI

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

England playing XI

Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Sam Billings (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad

Australia 2021-22 Ashes squad

Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey. Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Steve Smith, David Warner

England 2021-22 Ashes squad

Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood