Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22: Live score updates online from first Test day two in Brisbane

Report: AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes Test, Day 1: Cummins takes 5 wickets, England out for 147 on opening Day

England captain Joe Root won the toss, opted to bat and lost opener Rory Burns on the very first delivery of the Ashes series, a late swinging yorker from Australia paceman Mitchell Starc.

It set the tone for the opening two sessions Wednesday, which were more like open season for Australia's pace bowling pack.

Pat Cummins took the last three wickets and finished with a five-wicket haul in his first innings as Australia captain.

The England innings finished with ominous thunder and lightning starting to the west and south of the Gabba.

Heavy rain and bad light combined to prevent any further play on Day 1.