Australia vs England, 4th Test: Draw restored pride in the team, says England captain Joe Root

England captain Joe Root is delighted as his side managed to pull off a dramatic draw in the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes series against Australia here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Three Lions skipper expressed that the draw restored pride in his team and represent a small step forward after a poor show against arch-rival Australia.

Root's side batted for the entire fifth day at the SCG, clinging on by the skin of their teeth as they finished on 270 for nine with last man James Anderson arriving at the crease to see off the final over of the match.

While the urn was already lost after three hefty defeats over 12 depressing days of action, this was a much-needed show of resilience from a side that had been widely tipped to capitulate 5-0.

Three batters survived for 100 balls or more - Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow all carrying a sizeable share of the load - while Anderson's late act of defiance was preceded by gutsy innings by fellow tailenders Stuart Broad and Jack Leach.

Root, for once, was not central to his side's efforts having fallen for 24 in the afternoon session but he has long shouldered too much of the burden and was delighted with what he saw.

-With inputs from PTI