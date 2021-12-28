Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian cricket team celebrates after taking a wicket of England batsman.

Ashes 2021-22 Live Score AUS vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score Updates

Day 2 Report

Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2: England in big trouble in Boxing Day Test amid virus scare

Australia sent England reeling on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test in Melbourne. Coming to bat during their second innings, the hosts nearly dominated Joe Root's side left them struggling on 31/4 (ENG trail by 51 runs) at the stumps. Before play even began Monday. Cricket Australia called for calm after a COVID-19 scare involving two members of England’s support staff resulted in a delay to the start of the second day of play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.