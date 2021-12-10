Live Score Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test, Day 3 Live Updates: AUS vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live cricket

Follow us on Image Source : PHOTO BY BRADLEY KANARIS/GETTY IMAGES Joe Root of England appealing to the umpire during Day 2 of the First Test Match in the Ashes series between Australia and England at The Gabba.

Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test, Day 3 Live Score

Day 2 Report - Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test, Day 2: Head, Warner guide Australia to 196-run lead in opening Test

Australia batter Travis Head's rollicking unbeaten century in the final session of Day Two of the first Ashes Test and a 94 by opener David Warner has put Australia in a position of ascendancy here. At stumps, Australia are 343/7 in 84 overs and lead by 196 runs with Head (112 not out) and Mitchell Starc (10 not out) at the crease. It was a day of Test cricket when Australia made the most of their chances while England were left to rue the opportunities they missed on the field.

Playing XI

Australia - David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England - Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach