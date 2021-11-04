Thursday, November 04, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Australia vs Bangladesh Live T20 World Cup 2021 Match 34 Super 12 Group 1: AUS vs BAN Live score

Australia vs Bangladesh Live T20 World Cup 2021 Match 34 Super 12 Group 1: AUS vs BAN Live score

Australia and Bangladesh are playing against each other in match 34 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The game is being played at the Dubai International Stadium. 

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 04, 2021 15:14 IST
File image of Australia team
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File image of Australia team

Australia and Bangladesh are playing against each other in Match 34 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The two teams are playing at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. 

Aaron Finch's side has won the toss and elected to bowl first. 

Teams

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

 

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News