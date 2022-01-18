Wednesday, January 19, 2022
     
January 19, 2022
Australia U19 vs Scotland U19 Live Streaming: When and where to Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Online

Australia will take on Scotland in the 14th Match of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022. The game will take place at Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts. 

Both the Group D teams have tasted defeat in their opening games; Australia suffered a four-wicket loss at the hand of island nation Sri Lanka while Ireland were handed a 7-wicket defeat by the host West Indies.

Match Details

Australia U19 vs Scotland U19, 14th Match, Group D

Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts
6:30 PM IST

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India
Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan
In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West Indies
In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka
Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia
In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022. 

In the United States and Canada
In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa
In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In MENA Countries
In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.

