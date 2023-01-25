Australia tour of India: Matt Renshaw geared up for big litmus test, says 'Ready for Ashwin challenge'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia tour of India: Matt Renshaw ready for big litmus test, says 'Ready for Ashwin challenge'

With less then a month to go for the start of Australia’s tour of India for a four-match Test series, Matt Turner has started his mind games and stated he is ready for the challenge of Ravichandran Ashwin. Renshaw who is named in the Australian squad for the upcoming tour of India will be determined to dent India’s prospect of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June with the four-match Test series starting on February 9 in Nagpur.

Renshaw ready for Ashwin challenge

"Ashwin is difficult to face. He is a smart bowler with a lot of variations and he uses them very well, but you do get used to him once you've faced him for a while," Renshaw told AAP.

"I think the big challenge from Ashwin and any offspinner in spinning conditions to a left-hander is the lbw threat. Obviously everyone thinks about the one that turns and gets you caught at slip, but the big one is the lbw when it doesn't spin. You just have to be ready for that one."

Renshaw highlighted that he is redady for the challenge having played at No.5 and is more than comofartable in playing different roles in different siatuoitns whenever needed. His was quick to point out that, he his ready for the challenge as has improved on the game in last two years.

"I think two years batting at No. 5 helped me with facing spin. I know my game a lot better now and I am a lot more comfortable in different situations. We have a strong squad and it is going to be hard to push my way in, but I know that I will be ready if I do get a chance."

Making use of BBL

Currently involved in the Big Bash League (BBL), Renshaw is making full use of his resources to get prepared for the India series. He facing the likes of Mitchell Swepson, Matt Kuhnemann and Marnus Labuschagne in the nets while asking them to use the SG ball.

"The SG ball is a bit different, so we are just trying to prepare as well as we can during this BBL schedule if we get a window to hit red balls," Renshaw said.

ALSO READ I IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India become new No.1 ODI team in world as they clean sweep New Zealand in Indore

WTC race going down the wire

Australia will play a four-match Test series against India which kick starts on 9 February at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The series will have bearings on the World Test Championship (WTC) where both India and Australia are in pole positions to make the final in June while South Africa and Sri Lanka are also in contention with an outside chance if India fail to make the most of the opportunity.

Latest Cricket News