Australia Tour of India: Aussies announce team for India tour, this player replaces Warner | READ

Australia Tour of India: Aaron Finch-led team Australia has made their intentions very clear. Defending champions Australia has announced their team for the T20I World Cup and the India series that will start next month. This is almost the same team that won the T20I World Cup in the year 2021 in the United States Emirates. But before that, there is also the Indian challenge that the Aussies need to embrace.

Australia has extended a break to their cricketing talisman, David Warner and he wouldn't be a part of Australia's tour of India. Cricket Australia wants Warner to refuel himself and hence, has been rested for the trip to the subcontinent. Allrounder Cameron Green has been called up. In a sudden change of events, Singapore-based Tim David also has been called up and inducted into the Australian team that will take on India and will also head into the T20I World Cup. Aussies have included Mitchell Marsh, their marquee player. As of now Marsh seems to be injured but has been included in the squad. Marsh is expected to be fully fit by the time the World Cup starts.

Team India now is playing in the Asia Cup which will conclude on September 11. Defending champions India are the favorites for this tournament and are expected to play in the finals. Once India returns, they will start preparing themselves to play against Australia. India will play a three-match T20I series against Australia.

Australia's India tour

20th September 2022: 1st T20I, Mohali

23rd September, 2022: 2nd T20I, Nagpur

25th September 2022: 3rd T20I, Hyderabad

Australia T20 World Cup and tour of India squad: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

