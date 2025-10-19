Australia thump India in rain-marred clash in Kohli-Rohit’s international return, take advantage in ODI series Australia put in a brilliant performance against India in the first ODI of the three-game series between the two sides. Mitchell March performed brilliantly with the bat as Australia registered a seven-wicket victory.

Perth:

India took on Australia in the first ODI of their ongoing series. The two sides locked horns at the Optus Stadium in Perth on October 19. The clash was disrupted several times due to rain, and Australia emerged victorious eventually after a significantly shortened game.

The clash began with Australia coming in to bowl first after winning the toss. Where India hoped for a majestic return for Rohit and Kohli, the fans were left in disarray after Rohit departed on a score of eight runs, with Kohli getting sent back for a duck.

Rain played spoilsport on several occasions during the first innings, which saw the game being shortened. KL Rahul and Axar Patel were the best performers for India with 38 and 31 runs to their names, respectively. The Men in Blue posted a total of 136 runs in the first innings, setting a target of 131 runs to chase down for Australia in 26 overs according to the DLS.

Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, and Josh Hazlewood were the highest wicket takers for India with two wickets each to their names. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Ellis took one wicket each as well.

Mitchell Marsh propels Australia to stellar victory

Aiming to chase down the target, Australia got off to a subpar start as opener Travis Head departed on a score of eight runs. Furthermore, Matt Short added just eight runs on the board as well before he was dismissed.

However, it was the knock of Mitchell Marsh that helped the Aussies register a brilliant win. Opening the innings, Marsh scored 46* runs in 52 deliveries. Furthermore, Josh Phillipe added 37 runs on the board as Australia chased down the target and won the game by seven wickets, taking the advantage.

