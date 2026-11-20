New Delhi:

Australia's preparations for the upcoming T20I assignment against England have taken a hit, with Mahli Beardman and Xavier Bartlett ruled out of the five-match series, starting November 21 in Melbourne, because of injuries. Billy Stanlake has been brought into the squad to cover the vacancies.

The two absences come at an important stage for the hosts, who are already without Nathan Ellis for the series. As Cricket Australia shared, Beardman sustained a low-grade strain in his left quadriceps, while Bartlett is dealing with an injury to his left knee.

The recovery timelines for the injured pair are different. Beardman is expected to be available for Australia's upcoming Big Bash League campaign, whereas Bartlett’s participation will depend on the outcome of further medical examinations.

Beardman’s incredible start to international cricket

Beardman’s withdrawal is particularly unfortunate given the impression he made during his first appearance for the national side. The young fast bowler announced himself in the opening match of the summer in Perth, taking six wickets as Australia registered a victory over England. His subsequent outing, however, proved more challenging. Beardman conceded 54 runs without taking a wicket as England responded by winning the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Despite that contrasting performance, his initial display had offered Australia an encouraging glimpse of his potential in international cricket. His absence now leaves the selectors with fewer options as they prepare for the upcoming white-ball contests.

Stanlake's inclusion provides Australia with an additional pace option, although the team will have to manage their bowling resources carefully with Ellis also unavailable.

When it comes to the batting department, Jake Fraser-McGurk will be in focus. He had a sensational run in domestic cricket as of late and if the youngster manages to prove his mettle, he could fetch a healthy amount in the IPL auction.

For the hosts, the immediate challenge will be to navigate the injury setbacks and find the right balance in their pace attack before the opening game. The series concludes a demanding stretch of international cricket for both teams, with Australia's bowling depth set to face an early examination.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Lachlan Shaw, Billy Stanlake, Henry Thornton, Adam Zampa

Also Read: