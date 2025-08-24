Australia set to miss fast bowler for 12 months after opting for back surgery Australia have been troubled with injuries to their fast bowlers in recent times. Even in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, Ben Dwarshuis has missed two out of three ODIs due to hamstring tightness. Meanwhile, another promising fast bowler has been ruled out for next 12 months.

New Delhi:

Australia have been dealt a blow as their centrally contracted fast bowler - Lance Morris, has been ruled out of the entire 2025-26 season. He will be out of action for the next 12 months after opting for a back surgery. He was in Australia's squad for the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, but was withdrawn midway through due to injury. Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Sunday (August 24) that the 27-year-old is ruled out action for almost 12 months.

The cricket board also stated that Morris would undergo pars stabilisation surgery in Christchurch to address an ongoing lumbar bone stress injury. He was also picked in Australia A squad for the four-day matches against India A. Notably, Morris is set to follow the same path as Cameron Green after lengthy discussions with the CA medical staff and surgeons.

Bumrah and Henry have also undergone same procedure before

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Ben Dwarshuis have undergone the same procedure with screws and a titanium cable fused into their lower back to stabilise the stress fracture and prevent it. "I feel this is the most logical way to realise my full potential and return to my very best cricket for the Scorchers, Western Australia and Australia long into the future. I also take great confidence in others who have undergone similar procedures and returned to their best. I plan to work hard through my recovery and return when the time is right," Morris said.

Morris' frustrating injury run

Lance Morris has taken a significant step to undergo surgery at the crucial stage of his career after a frustrating run with injuries. He made his ODI debut for Australia last year and has played three matches so far, picking up four wickets. Morris is known to clock over 150kph regularly, but sincethe 2022-23 season, when he picked 26 wickets in just four Sheffield Shield matches, the fast bowler has not managed to three first-class games without interruption.

Also Read