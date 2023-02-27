Australia set for Mitchell Starc boost in third Test match against India; pacer says ready at full tilt

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Mitchell Starc

Having lost the series with just two matches in, Australia would want to bring their A-game in the last two Tests in Indore and Ahmedabad. The team, however, is set to get a major boost in terms of Mitchell Starc, who feels that he is pretty much at full tilt. "It's good enough. There's going to be a level of discomfort. I don't think it is going to be 100% for a little while, but the ball is coming out quite nicely and I feel like I'm pretty much at full tilt."

Starc further said that the only issue while bowling would be to deal with the discomfort or lack of sufficient mobility in the knee joint.

"It's more the discomfort of the joint being restricted having been in a splint for six weeks and still having to be in a splint for another couple of weeks yet. That's probably the only part - dealing with the discomfort of it, getting the mobility back into it. That'll come over the next couple of weeks and it's progressed again, it's a progression each day I bowl. It's not a concern for me, the comfort levels - it's doing what I need it to do to be available to play."

"It wouldn't be the first Test match I've played in some sort of discomfort. If I only played when I was at 100%, I would have only played five or ten Tests. I'm happy with where it's at and I've built up enough of a pain threshold to deal with that stuff over the last 10 or 12 years," he added.

Starc is a force to reckon with once he gets in his full flow. He is particularly lethal when the ball starts to reverse. He may not get the desired help off the deck in Indore, but he can be pretty dangerous with the new ball.

"I had 10 days off when I first did the injury and then I've been bowling since. Workload-wise, body-wise no concerns at all, I'm comfortable and happy with where my numbers are, where my body is at preparing for this series and then obviously not having the first two Tests to continue that as well. In that regard very happy with where it's all at, now it's just an execution of skills having had a break from game time. Being a left-armer is slightly different and obviously, with the footmarks I can produce as well. Certainly produce more than the Indian guys with being a bit heavier at the crease."

The 3rd Test is scheduled for March 1 at the Holkar Stadium, Indore and will start at 9:30 AM IST.

