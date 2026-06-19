Australia seal T20I series vs Bangladesh after Matt Renshaw's 89* and clinical death bowling in Chattogram

Chattogram:

Matt Renshaw’s unbeaten 89 and a nerveless finish from Australia’s bowlers secured a seven-run victory over Bangladesh in Chattogram on Friday. The win handed the visitors an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series and their first series triumph in Bangladesh in the format.

For a long period, however, the result looked far from certain. Bangladesh surged out of the blocks in pursuit of Australia's target, hammering 72 runs in the powerplay and putting the visitors under immediate pressure. Tanzid Hasan set the tone with a flurry of boundaries, while Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar ensured the scoring rate never dipped during the opening exchanges.

Australia's bowlers struggled to contain the assault. Spencer Johnson endured a difficult start, conceding 22 runs in his opening over as Bangladesh raced ahead in the chase. The momentum shifted only after Adam Zampa broke through. Soumya's dismissal allowed Australia to claw their way back into the contest, but Bangladesh remained firmly in the hunt through a brisk 53-run partnership between Saif and Parvez Hossain Emon. The pair attacked both pace and spin, keeping the required rate within reach.

Their departures, separated by just four deliveries, altered the complexion of the chase. Aaron Hardie removed Emon after the left-hander's aggressive 36 from 22 balls, before Joel Davies accounted for Saif. From there, Bangladesh struggled to find the boundary often enough.

Meanwhile, Nathan Ellis then delivered the decisive overs. Alongside Zampa and Hardie, he squeezed the scoring in the closing stages, forcing Bangladesh to search for risks that never quite paid off.

Renshaw’s blistering strokeplay in first innings

Earlier in the day, Renshaw had rescued Australia from a precarious position. The visitors slipped to 44 for 3 after Bangladesh's seamers made early inroads, with Saif producing two outstanding catches to remove Cooper Connolly and Mitchell Marsh.

Renshaw then responded with an innings of control and power. He first steadied the innings alongside Tim David before the pair launched a sustained counterattack. David's 45 from 26 deliveries changed the tempo, while Renshaw took charge against the spinners, striking three successive sixes off Rishad Hossain to bring up his half-century.

The fourth-wicket stand yielded 97 runs and transformed Australia's innings. Although Bangladesh fought back after David's dismissal, Renshaw remained unbeaten to steer Australia to 196 runs on the board, which was just enough to seal the win and the series.

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