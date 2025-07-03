Australia's Test players get two-week window to participate in BBL 2025-26 as schedule gets confirmed The new edition of the Big Bash League will run from December 14, 2025, to January 25, 2026, in a direct clash with the fourth edition of the SA20. Only three Ashes Tests will be remaining after the BBL begins, hence the Australian players will have an opportunity to play a few games.

Melbourne:

Australia's Test players will have a clear two-week window to be able to take part in the 15th edition of the Big Bash League, with the fixtures being confirmed for the new season. Perth Scorchers will host the Sydney Sixers at the Perth Stadium in the tournament opener on December 14, with the final set to be played on January 25, a day before Australia Day, a public holiday in the country on January 26.

The dates clash with SA20 directly this time around (Dec 26, 2025 - Jan 26, 2026) and Australia's international calendar as well, but the lack of any series in late January and early February will allow the Test players to have at least 10 days of the league stage to play with until January 18, from the end of the Sydney Test against England (January 4-8).

"We earmarked this season from a while back," Alistair Dobson, Head of BBL leagues said, expecting it to be the biggest ever season with a few of the Test players available for the latter part of the season.

"Anything we do around international summer is huge. But then to have a good, clear run of nights available from mid-December through to the end of January, where we can play the BBL every night, is one that adds up to a pretty strong season for us.

"Inevitably, at other times, there are things that don't allow that, whether it's different scheduling of Test matches, whether it's the Australian team having content at the end of the summer, which might restrict potential availability of some of our Test players and Australian players. So all those things in the mix this year give us confidence this is as good a year as we've had almost ever," he added.

The defending champions, Hobart Hurricanes, will kick off their campaign in the repeat of last year's final against the Sydney Thunder on December 16 at the Ninja Stadium.