AUS vs WI: Australia's famous quartet becomes first ever to create never-before-seen world record

Australia's famous quartet of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon is undoubtedly one of the best bowling attacks in Test cricket's history. They are a fearsome bowling side and one with a longevity far more than one would expect with the fact that three of them play all three formats.

This attack added a new feather to its cap when Josh Hazlewood joined a special 250 wickets club in Test cricket. Hazlewood, who is often compared with Glenn McGrath and his accurate bowling, has become the 11th Australian to reach the 250-wicket milestone in the longest format of the game. The 33-year-old has achieved the feat during Australia's first Test against West Indies in Adelaide. He needed just one wicket to help Australia script history and he picked four on the opening Day. Hazlewood's milestone is not only his personal as this helps the quartet create a never-before-seen world record.

With Hazlewood's 250th scalp, the famous four - Cummins, Starc, Lyon and Hazlewood himself have become the first quartet in the history of Men's Test cricket to play a Test match together with all of them having at least 250 Test wickets each to their name.

The 33-year-old right-arm speedster scalped four wickets on Day 1 of the Adelaide Test, helping his team stay ahead of the Windies at the end of the day. The Windies batted first and were folded for 188 with Hazlewood and Cummins taking four wickets each. He achieved the feat when he got the wicket of Alick Athanaze. A delivery that was pitched outside off, came back in from round the wicket as the West Indian looked to leave it but was outdone when the ball crashed into the off-stump. The Aussie star went on to pick three more with others also striking well.

Test wickets of Australia's famous quartet

Nathan Lyon - 510

Mitchell Starc - 346

Pat Cummins - 262

Josh Hazlewood - 253

The Windies were bowled out for 188 despite some gritty efforts from Shamar Joseph and Kemar Roach, who stitched a 65-run stand. In reply, the Aussies have made 59/2 with new opener Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne back in the hut with the hosts trailing 129 more.