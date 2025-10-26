Australia's Ellyse Perry shatters world record in women's ODIs, leaves Mithali Raj behind in elite list Australia remained unbeaten in the Women’s World Cup league phase with six wins in seven games, with one being washed out against Sri Lanka. The defending champions will finish at the top of the table after a thumping win against South Africa in their final game in Indore on Saturday.

Indore:

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry now has the most wins under her belt as a player in women's ODIs after the defending champions hammered South Africa by seven wickets in their final league clash in Indore on Saturday, October 25. Perry, who may not have had the impact on the ongoing Women's World Cup that she would have liked, has been part of the unbeaten Australian side, which registered six wins in seven matches in the tournament, with one getting washed off due to rain, and the team's winning run helped her achieve the massive feat.

Perry (130) surpassed former Indian captain Mithali Raj, who won 129 matches out of the 232 she played for India in the ODIs. However, Perry is miles ahead of Raj in terms of overall numbers, given that Australia lost just 30 matches out of 164, in which the tall all-rounder appeared for her national side in the ODI format.

Most appearances in a winning cause in women’s ODIs

130 - Ellyse Perry (Australia), in 164 matches

129 - Mithali Raj (India), in 232 matches

109 - Jhulan Goswami (India), in 204 matches

108 - Karen Rolton (Australia), in 141 matches

107 - Alex Blackwell (Australia), in 144 matches

Alyssa Healy, the current Australian captain, is the next active player on the list with 106 winning appearances; however, she didn't play in the last two matches due to a calf injury. Former England skipper Heather Knight is currently tied with the head coach Charlotte Edwards on 103 ODI wins for the country in women's cricket and a positive result on Sunday, might help her surpass the legendary cricketer on the list.