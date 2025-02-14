Australia register lowest total in Asia as Sri Lanka clinch ODI series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka defeat Australia

The problems continue to pile on for Australia ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. Steve Smith's men continued their ongoing series against Sri Lanka and took them on in the second ODI. Both sides locked horns at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on February 14.

After a loss in the first ODI, Australia hoped for a better performance in the upcoming game. However, the severely depleted bowling attack of the Aussies saw yet another loss coming their way. It is worth noting that the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, and Mitchell Marsh are out of the upcoming tournament.

With a considerably weaker side, Australia faced another loss in the second ODI. The clash began with Sri Lanka coming in to bat first after winning the toss. After Pathum Nissanka's early wicket, Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis put in an excellent performance, scoring 51 and 101 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Charith Asalanka scored 78* runs as Sri Lanka posted a total of 281 runs in the first innings.

Aiming to chase down the target, the Aussies hoped that the game would not be a repeat of the first ODI. However, Sri Lanka's excellent bowling saw the Men in Yellow crumble. Matthew Short and Travis Head opened the innings and departed for two and 18 runs, respectively.

Furthermore, none of the other batters amounted to much, with Steve Smith's knock of 29 runs being the highest for the visitors in the second innings. Asitha Fernando and Wanindu Hasaranga put in spells of three wickets each, with Dunith Wellalage taking four wickets as Sri Lanka bundled out the Aussies for just 107, which was lowest total ever in Asia.

The hosts defeated Australia by 174 runs, and with the Champions Trophy right around the corner, and the Aussies without some significant star power in the side, it could be quite a challenge for Steve Smith and his men, as they look to get off to a good start in the premier tournament.