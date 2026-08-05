Australia pacer suffers calf injury, can return during South Africa series

New Delhi:

Australia pacer Michael Neser has sustained a right calf strain during a training session. The blow delayed his preparations for the upcoming South Africa series in October. However, he is expected to recover in time unless it further complicates.

Notably, the 36-year-old was not included in Australia's 13-man squad for the upcoming two-Test home series against Bangladesh, with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood returning from injury to reclaim places in the pace attack. Even after missing selection, Neser had remained in full training and was on standby in case a replacement was required before the series opener in Darwin next week.

On the other hand, the injury occurred during a running session and is expected to sideline him for around a month while he undergoes rehabilitation. Once that phase is completed, Neser will begin rebuilding his bowling workload in preparation for the South Africa tour, where he is expected to be in contention for a place in Australia's expanded fast-bowling group for consecutive Tests.

Neser’s impressive showing during Ashes

Neser played a crucial role in Australia's Ashes triumph, stepping into the attack in the absence of Cummins and Hazlewood. He finished the series with 15 wickets at an average of 19.93, including his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket at the Gabba and two additional four-wicket performances in Melbourne and Sydney. Following those displays, Cricket Australia awarded him a central contract.

He also opted against returning to county cricket with Hampshire during the northern summer in order to remain available for Australia's demanding international calendar, which could feature as many as 21 Tests over the next 12 months. With an experienced pace unit managing a heavy workload, selectors have placed increased emphasis on maintaining depth across the squad.

Australia's training camp in Brisbane has otherwise produced few injury concerns. Keeper-batter Josh Inglis experienced back spasms during centre-wicket practice but is expected to be available when the squad travels to Darwin on Saturday. Cummins, Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland have all come through preparations without issue, while Nathan Lyon has bowled extensively after returning from hamstring surgery.

On the batting front, Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Weatherald and Cameron Green all registered half-centuries during the practice matches. Green and Beau Webster are both expected to feature in the first Test, with Green a likely option at No. 5 following Usman Khawaja's retirement.

Also Read:

Ajit Agarkar can be removed as BCCI's chief selector after Rohit Sharma saga: Report