Australia on cusp of breaking Women's World Cup record against Pakistan as they eye top spot on the table Australian team will be in action after a week in the ongoing Women’s World Cup after their previous encounter in Colombo against Sri Lanka was washed out due to rain. The weather forecast is better for Wednesday as they take on Pakistan and will be keen to get to the top of the table.

Colombo:

Australian women's team has been warming the bench for the past week with their previous game in the ongoing Cricket World Cup being washed out due to rain in Colombo. After beginning the tournament with a resounding win against the trans-Tasman rivals, New Zealand, Australian players are biding their time so much so that one of the players sneaked out of Sri Lanka for a small holiday in the Maldives but it will be action time for the defending champions as they lock horns against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday, October 8, in a bid to get to the top of the log.

Australia shared points with Sri Lanka last week but with the forecast for Wednesday promising almost a full game, Alyssa Healy and Co. will be keen to get their groove back ahead of the big game against India a few days later. As Australia take on Pakistan, the defending champions are on a cusp of breaking the Women's World Cup record in matches featuring the latter.

Australia have a 5-0 record against Pakistan in women's ODI World Cup, similar to what India have against the same opposition. However, Australia have an opportunity to go one better on Wednesday and achieve a 6-0 against Pakistan, which is very much on the cards, with how the inexperienced Fatima Sana-led side has played so far in the competition.

Teams to win most matches against Pakistan in Women's World Cup (unbeaten)

5 - Australia

5 - India

4 - England, New Zealand, South Africa

Overall, Australia only hold the record of most wins against a team in the Women's World Cup without losing a game - 8-0 against South Africa - followed by India against the West Indies and New Zealand against Ireland - 7-0 each.

India and England currently have four points in their kitty after a couple of wins each and Australia have an opportunity to leapfrog them to the top of the table, being the only unbeaten teams in the tournament thus far.