Australia name squad for ODI World Cup, India series; Marnus Labuschagne axed

Cricket Australia on Monday announced an 18-member squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 and the preparatory competitions before that. Australia are set to play the ODI series against South Africa and India before the 2023 tournament gets underway in October. The five-time champions have named a strong squad for the two series and the ODI World Cup in India. In a major move, CA axed Marnus Labuschagne from the 50-over setup.

The squad named by Australia will be trimmed to a 15-member team for the World Cup. "Presenting your 18-player squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup, as well as two lead-in series against South Africa and India!" CA wrote on its Twitter account.

Australia's ODI squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

