  5. Australia's tearaway speedster in doubt for Test series against New Zealand

Australia's tearaway speedster in doubt for Test series against New Zealand

Australia decimated West Indies by eight wickets in the final game of the ODI series. They bowled the visitors out for just 86 before chasing it down in 6.5 overs.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: February 06, 2024 13:19 IST
Lance Morris celebrates a wicket with his teammates.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lance Morris celebrates a wicket with his teammates.

Australia's tearaway quick Lance Morris suffered a left side strain during his team's comprehensive eight-wicket win over West Indies in the 3rd ODI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday (February 6).

Morris made the West Indian batters smell the leather after Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and decided to unleash him and Xavier Bartlett on a fresh surface.

The quick from Western Australia bent his back and hurried the West Indians on numerous occasions. He was able to grab two scalps in the form of Keacy Carty and Teddy Bishop before heading to the dressing room while he was three balls into his fifth over.

Cricket Australia has confirmed that the pacer will undergo a scan to find out the extent of the damage.

More to follow....

