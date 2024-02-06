Australia's tearaway speedster in doubt for Test series against New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lance Morris celebrates a wicket with his teammates.

Australia's tearaway quick Lance Morris suffered a left side strain during his team's comprehensive eight-wicket win over West Indies in the 3rd ODI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday (February 6).

Morris made the West Indian batters smell the leather after Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and decided to unleash him and Xavier Bartlett on a fresh surface.

The quick from Western Australia bent his back and hurried the West Indians on numerous occasions. He was able to grab two scalps in the form of Keacy Carty and Teddy Bishop before heading to the dressing room while he was three balls into his fifth over.

Cricket Australia has confirmed that the pacer will undergo a scan to find out the extent of the damage.

More to follow....