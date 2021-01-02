Australia, India enter three-way battle with New Zealand for No.1 Test ranking

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ajinkya Rahane and Tim Paine

Kane Williamson's New Zealand reached the top spot in the ICC Test rankings for the first time in their history, after a dramatic win over Pakistan in the Test series opener at the Bay Oval earlier this week. But the Black Caps will have to consolidate their spot amid threats looming from Australia and India, who as well have a definite chance to reclaim their spot.

ICC updates the rankings of the respective formats at the conclusion of a series. New Zealand, irrespective of their result in the second Test against Pakistan that begins on Sunday, will take the top spot at the conclusion of the two-game series. The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will still be underway and hence their old ratings will be reflected in the updated table.

A draw will leave New Zealand with 117 points, placing them only fractionally ahead of Australia (by 0.1 ratings), while a win will make the figure 118. However, their position is subjected to change depending on the result in the Border-Gavaskar contest which will end in Brisbane on January 19.

If either India or Australia win the series, the winning team will take the top spot in the ICC Test rankings and New Zealand will be pushed to the second spot.

If Australia win by a 2-1 margin, they will finish with 119 points and India will remain at No.3 with 111 points. The corresponding numbers will be 121 and 110 if the Aussies go on to win the final two matches of the series.

If India win the series 2-1, New Zealand will remain atop, standing marginally ahead of India. However, a draw for New Zealand in their second Test against Pakistan can leave India in the top spot under similar circumstances. A 3-1 win for India will hand them 119 ratings and the No.1 ranking, with New Zealand placed second and Australia third with 11 ratings.

New Zealand, hence will be expecting a 2-2 draw in the Border-Gavaskar series, which will help them retain their ranking. But this will happen under the condition that they beat Pakistan in the second Test. A subsequent loss would leave Australia atop with 116 points, followed by India (115) and New Zealand (113).

In a nutshell, New Zealand will have to win the series against Pakistan and expect a tie in the Border-Gavaskar series. India and Australia will only be aiming for a win irrespective of other results.